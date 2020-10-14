Construction worker charged with stealing tools

A construction worker from Qawra has been remanded in custody after being charged with stealing equipment.

Before magistrate Astrid May Grima this morning, 41-year-old Patrick Cassar was accused of stealing over €2,800 worth of tools from a construction site in Valletta on 10 October.

He was also accused of breaching bail conditions he had been handed in June 2019, breaching a probation order, as well as a conditional discharge from 2018. He was also charged with relapsing.

Defence lawyer Mario Mifsud entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the accused. Bail was not requested at this stage, with the defence asking that all civilian witnesses be summoned at the next sitting.

Inspector Michael Vella prosecuted.