Record 112 new coronavirus infections as active cases surpass 1,000

112 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to a record number of 1,009 of active cases.

Malta also recorded 42 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,106.

2,481 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, with a total number of swabs at 289,594.

Death stand at 45.

From yesterday’s cases, 28 were family members of previously known cases and two were contacts of positive work colleagues.

Two cases were part of Paceville cluster while five were direct contacts with other positive cases.

One case was imported.

