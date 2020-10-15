menu

Record 112 new coronavirus infections as active cases surpass 1,000

COVID-19 update for 15 October | 112 new cases, 42 recoveries • 1,009 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 2,481 • 28 cases family members of previously known cases

karl_azzopardi
15 October 2020, 12:36pm
by Karl Azzopardi

112 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to a record number of 1,009 of active cases.

Malta also recorded 42 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,106.

2,481 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, with a total number of swabs at 289,594.

Death stand at 45.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 15•10•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Thursday, October 15, 2020

From yesterday’s cases, 28 were family members of previously known cases and two were contacts of positive work colleagues.

Two cases were part of Paceville cluster while five were direct contacts with other positive cases.

One case was imported.

READ ALSO: Classroom at Handaq middle school sent home after positive case of COVID-19

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Voters in south sound warning for Labour
National

Voters in south sound warning for Labour
Kurt Sansone
Charles Caruana Carabez, teacher and commissioner for education, passes away
National

Charles Caruana Carabez, teacher and commissioner for education, passes away
Nicole Meilak
Record 112 new coronavirus infections as active cases surpass 1,000
National

Record 112 new coronavirus infections as active cases surpass 1,000
Karl Azzopardi
Robert Abela keeping cards to his chest as Labour co-options rest solely with him
National

Robert Abela keeping cards to his chest as Labour co-options rest solely with him
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.