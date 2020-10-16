Cruise ship passengers not allowed to disembark after suspected COVID-19 case

Cruise liner MSC Grandiosa was not allowed to disembark passengers in Malta, after a suspected case of COVID-19 on board, according to Valletta Cruise Port CEO Stephen Xuereb.

The Maltese health authorities did not grant permission for passengers to be able to come on land and the ship left Valletta port.

Xuereb told MaltaToday that while on its way to Malta from Palermo, the ship's captain notified the Maltese authorities of a suspected COVID-19 case on board.

"The case has not been confirmed yet because further tests were being done. The cruise ship was not given clearance to disembark its passengers by the Maltese health authorities. It was allowed to dock in Malta on what is a technical stop to take on supplies and continued with its voyage," Xuereb said.

The ship left Palermo earlier on this week, with Malta being on its itinerary.