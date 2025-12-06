Student council, administration speak of school's positive environment after shocking stabbing

The students and administration of Pembroke’s Sir Adrian Dingli Middle and Secondary School held a meeting to discuss the positive side of their school following a shocking stabbing on Monday.

Earlier this week, a 14-year-old boy was charged with stabbing another student at the school. A court heard how the student was also found to be carrying two containers filled with flammable material that could’ve been used as explosives.

A few days after the incident, the head of the college, heads of school, and student council members held a meeting where they spoke of the school as a community.

“Students were reminded not to lose sight of the many positive and beautiful things that make our school special: the strong relationships between students and staff, the way students help each other, laugh together, and create memories that last a lifetime,” the school said in a Facebook post.