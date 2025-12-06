Student council, administration speak of school's positive environment after shocking stabbing
The school reminded that its student council constantly works to make students’ lives more fun, adding that staff and students must rebuild the atmosphere that they slowly built over the years
The students and administration of Pembroke’s Sir Adrian Dingli Middle and Secondary School held a meeting to discuss the positive side of their school following a shocking stabbing on Monday.
Earlier this week, a 14-year-old boy was charged with stabbing another student at the school. A court heard how the student was also found to be carrying two containers filled with flammable material that could’ve been used as explosives.
A few days after the incident, the head of the college, heads of school, and student council members held a meeting where they spoke of the school as a community.
“Students were reminded not to lose sight of the many positive and beautiful things that make our school special: the strong relationships between students and staff, the way students help each other, laugh together, and create memories that last a lifetime,” the school said in a Facebook post.
The school reminded that its student council constantly works to make students’ lives more fun, adding that staff and students must rebuild the atmosphere that they slowly built over the years.
The student council said that it will keep reminding students of the positive moments, especially those who may feel hesitant about going back to school.
“It’s okay to feel upset or uncertain. What matters is that no one goes through it alone,” the school said, stressing that its guidance teachers and counsellors are available for all students who need to talk things over.
During the meeting, the students also shared their feelings and concerns.
“One thing is clear: we will get through this. We will rebuild. We will rise - together. What matters most is that we continue to support one another and keep moving forward,” the school said.