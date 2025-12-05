PN remembers Raymond Caruana 39 years after murder
Nationalist leader Alex Borg stressed the importance of remembering past injustices to ensure they are not repeated
The Nationalist Party commemorated the 39th anniversary of the murder of Raymond Caruana, holding a series of memorial events at the PN club in Gudja.
PN Leader Alex Borg and senior party officials laid flowers at Caruana’s grave before attending a memorial Mass held at Gudja church.
Caruana was shot dead in 1986 during an attack on the PN club. It is an unsolved murder that has long been invoked as a symbol of the past political violence in Malta.
Following the mass, the PN held a political activity during which Borg addressed supporters. He recalled that Caruana had been killed innocently during a social event that was meant to mark what the party viewed as the beginning of a democratic shift in Malta.
Borg stressed the importance of remembering past injustices to ensure they are not repeated.