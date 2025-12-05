PN remembers Raymond Caruana 39 years after murder

The Nationalist Party commemorated the 39th anniversary of the murder of Raymond Caruana, holding a series of memorial events at the PN club in Gudja.

PN Leader Alex Borg and senior party officials laid flowers at Caruana’s grave before attending a memorial Mass held at Gudja church.

Caruana was shot dead in 1986 during an attack on the PN club. It is an unsolved murder that has long been invoked as a symbol of the past political violence in Malta.

Following the mass, the PN held a political activity during which Borg addressed supporters. He recalled that Caruana had been killed innocently during a social event that was meant to mark what the party viewed as the beginning of a democratic shift in Malta.

Borg stressed the importance of remembering past injustices to ensure they are not repeated.