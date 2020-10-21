Malta updates country list of travellers requiring a COVID-19 test

menu

karl_azzopardi
21 October 2020, 7:21pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Government has revised the list of countries from where travellers arriving to Malta have to present a mandatory negative swab test result.

The countries are as follows: Austria, Belgium (all airports), Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France (all Paris airports and Marseille), Hungary, Ireland, Netherlands (all airports), Poland (Gdansk, Krakow), Portugal (Porto), Spain (Madrid, Barcelona and Girona airport), Switzerland (all airports), Tunisia.

Belfast, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle in the United Kingdom, are also included in the list.

Any traveller arriving in Malta from any of the countries listed is required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test performed no later than seventy two hours before arrival in Malta.

Travelers arriving in Malta from any of the said countries who fail to produce such a test may be submitted to testing in Malta and may be subject to quarantine.

The list comes into effect on Friday 23 October.

Malta registered its 47th COVID-19 death on Wednesday. 155 new cases were registered.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
