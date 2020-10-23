[WATCH] Dalli’s maiden speech a glimpse into prospective climate transition portfolio

There is no doubt it would be remiss for a political heavyweight like Miriam Dalli, the former head of Labour’s delegation to Europe, not to be given a Cabinet post in Robert Abela’s forthcoming reshuffle.

And in her maiden speech in Malta’s House of Representatives, the former MEP has outlined a vision for Malta that could also include the right fit for her Cabinet role.

If Dalli’s hopes for a Green New Deal programme for Malta are fully embraced by Abela, she could well be the ideal candidate for a new ministry that combines both an environmental portfolio of sorts, with that related to industrial development.

“There’s a lot I learnt from the international forum inside the EP: climate change, the green economy, the blue economy, and industrial transition... I worked on these sectors and I know they can make a positive difference to people’s lives for a better environment, the creation of new jobs, and the reduction of pollution,” Dalli told the House.

“We’ve made enormous steps in social development and the economy, and civil liberties in the last seven years. We now must take the next leap, and Labour has the right energy to do that.”

Dalli outlined the need for the Labour government to prepare and train society for a new generation of jobs that will be required in an industrial transition forced by the move towards carbon-neutrality.

“To deliver on Labour’s vision for a carbon-neurtal economy by 2050, we must start working from now on a sustainable economic model for both the social and industrial aspects... the most important issue would be how to finance such sustainable projects: green bonds and sustainable financing.”

Dalli said she believed Malta was potentially best placed to become a leader in sustainable industry to address climate change before others. “We can identify the opportunities for new industries, new innovative projects, new jobs and skills-needs, and to push youths towards rewarding careers – we must do this for us now, and for future generations.”