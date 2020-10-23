[WATCH] PM insists mandatory mask use effective despite pathologists’ warnings

PM insists mandatory mask use effective despite pathologists’ warnings

Prime Minister Robert Abela has defended the mandatory use of face-masks despite not going for a full closure of bars, restaurants and gyms.

Referring to warnings from the Malta College of Pathologists on mandatory mask use, Abela disagreed that a wearing face-masks would be ineffective without a full luckdown of socialising spots.

“I don’t agree that the use of masks is ineffective – I just had discussions with Chris Fearne and he showed me encouraging figures on the importance of wearing masks. The same advice was given by the Public Healt Superintendent,” he said.

Abela was fielding questions from journalists during the opening event of the new Santa Lucija roundabout underpass. “As we have done over the past few months, we will act according to the advice given to us by authorities.”

Abela reassured that mandatory use of masks was meant to accompany other COVID-19 guidelines. “We don’t have mask-wearing alone – we have mask use together with other measures including social distancing, hygiene, the closing of bars at 11pm. We have many measures that complement each other.”

He went on the reiterate that Malta has among the highest testing rates in Europe.

Yesterday the Malta College of Pathologists warned that the use of face masks without closure of bars, restaurants and gyms will not reduce COVID-19 cases. They said that Malta’s method was tested out in Spain, but did little to stop COVID-19 from spreading.

More recently the American Centre for Disease Control highlighted that bars, restaurants and gyms were among the greatest risks for the spread of the virus.