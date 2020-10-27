menu

107 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths registered on Tuesday

COVID-19 update for 27 October | 107 new cases, 85 recoveries • 1,915 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 2,919 • Two deaths registered on Tuesday

karl_azzopardi laura_calleja
Last updated on 27 October 2020, 11:28am
by Karl Azzopardi / Laura Calleja
File Photo

107 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday.

Active cases stand at 1,915, after 85 new recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,715.

2,919 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, with the total number of swabs since the pandemic started at 323,634.

Two new deaths were registered on Tuesday, with the total number of deaths now at 55.

Two elderly people, aged 70 and 88, died from COVID-19.

The first victim, a 70-year-old man, was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 15 October and tested positive for the virus the same day.

The second victim, an 88-year-old woman, died earlier today after testing positive for COVID-19, authorities confirmed.

The woman tested positive on 20 October and was admitted to Mater Dei the following day. She remained at Mater Dei for continuous care but passed away earlier today.

From yesterday’s cases nine were family members of previously known cases, five were contacts with positive work colleagues, five were direct contacts with other positive, two cases were imported and three were from social gatherings.

