107 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths registered on Tuesday

107 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday.

Active cases stand at 1,915, after 85 new recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,715.

2,919 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, with the total number of swabs since the pandemic started at 323,634.

Two new deaths were registered on Tuesday, with the total number of deaths now at 55.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 27•10•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Two elderly people, aged 70 and 88, died from COVID-19.

The first victim, a 70-year-old man, was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 15 October and tested positive for the virus the same day.

The second victim, an 88-year-old woman, died earlier today after testing positive for COVID-19, authorities confirmed.

The woman tested positive on 20 October and was admitted to Mater Dei the following day. She remained at Mater Dei for continuous care but passed away earlier today.

From yesterday’s cases nine were family members of previously known cases, five were contacts with positive work colleagues, five were direct contacts with other positive, two cases were imported and three were from social gatherings.