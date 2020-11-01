[WATCH] PN: Abela admits others in public entities have conflicts of interest

Prime Minister Robert Abela has admitted that there might be other people leading public entities who have a conflict of interest, the PN has said.

“Robert Abela stepped back from stating why he defended MFSA CEO Joe Cuschieri on the national broadcaster,” it said.

On Sunday morning, the PM stated that government authority heads should not have private practice when occupying a role with the state.

He promised to put an end to the practice.

Abela’s statement follows reports that MFSA CEO Joe Cuschieri, had travelled to Las Vegas with alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia mastermind Yorgen Fenech. Cuschieri said he was invited to advise on regulatory matters related to gaming, a sector he had just exited.

But while Cuschieri had only just stepped down from CEO of the Malta Gaming Authority, also accompanying them on the flight was the MGA’s legal counsel, Edwina Licari.

Both have suspended themselves from the MFSA.

“Robert Abela is acting in the same way as Joseph Muscat did before him,” a statement read.

The Nationalist Party also called out Abela’s handling of the COVID-19 situation, stating the PM failed to speak about the pandemic’s true state in the country.

It also said that he is failing to recognize calls by front liners that the health sector will not be able to sustain the pressures it is about to face.

“Robert Abela said he enjoys giving people courage. One hopes it is not the sense of false security reiterated by him to Maltese and Gozitans when he had said the pandemic was over,” the statement read.

Earlier on Sunday, PN leader Bernard Grech slammed government’s indifference when approaching the issue of coronavirus related deaths.

“We cannot assume that they had reached the end of their lives, and even if this was the case, they still deserve to be cared for,” Grech said.

The PN leader was being interviewed on party TV station NET TV.

The opposition leader said rapid testing should not be exclusive to airport arrivals.

Citing business concerns, Grech said cases must be curbed for Christmas time, with the festive season being crucial for industries if they are to survive winter.

Grech also called out the cancellation of non-urgent surgeries, stating it was the result of government’s inaction in addressing a spike in cases.

He also stated such a situation has an impact on the country’s economy.

