Updated | Four die from COVID-19 in one day

Two more deaths from COVID-19 were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the total number of victims in one day to four.

Since the start of the pandemic, 69 people have died with COVID-19.

On Wednesday night, the Health Ministry announced that a 63-year-old man, who had been admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on 12 October, died with COVID-19. He had tested positive for the virus on the day he entered hospital.

In the second case, an 83-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus on 1 November died at Mount Carmel Hospital where he had been resident.

Both victims had underlying conditions.

Earlier, the ministry had announced the death of another two elderly patients with COVID-19.

The first case, was of an 86-year-old man, who was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on the 1 November, and was confirmed positive on the same day.

The second case involved an 87-year-old man who was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital on the 1 November and was confirmed positive the following day.

Both suffered from underlying health conditions, the health ministry said.

84 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday.

Active cases stand at 1,853 after 167 new recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 4,672.

