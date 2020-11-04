84 new COVID-19 cases, 167 recoveries

84 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday.

Active cases stand at 1,853 after 167 new recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 4,672. So far 65 people have died from the virus.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 04•11•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Today’s cases are still being investigated. However from yesterday’s cases, 16 were contacts of positive work colleagues, seven were direct contacts with other positive cases, two were imported, and one was from a social gathering with other positive cases.

3,044 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, with the total number of swabs since the pandemic started at 349,150.