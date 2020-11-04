menu

84 new COVID-19 cases, 167 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 4 November | 84 new cases, 167 recoveries • 1,853 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,044 • Today's cases still being investigated 

laura_calleja
4 November 2020, 12:36pm
by Laura Calleja

84 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday.

Active cases stand at 1,853 after 167 new recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 4,672. So far 65 people have died from the virus.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 04•11•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Today’s cases are still being investigated. However from yesterday’s cases, 16 were contacts of positive work colleagues, seven were direct contacts with other positive cases, two were imported, and one was from a social gathering with other positive cases.

3,044 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, with the total number of swabs since the pandemic started at 349,150.

More in National
84 new COVID-19 cases, 167 recoveries
National

84 new COVID-19 cases, 167 recoveries
Laura Calleja
Traffic accidents down but four motorcyclists died in summer
National

Traffic accidents down but four motorcyclists died in summer
Kurt Sansone
Caruana Galizia family wants criminal investigation into Fenech lawyers’ press bribe
National

Caruana Galizia family wants criminal investigation into Fenech lawyers’ press bribe
Matthew Vella / Matthew Agius
Inside the PN’s youth wing, liberal voices say they feel free to disagree
National

Inside the PN’s youth wing, liberal voices say they feel free to disagree
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.