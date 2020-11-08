'Politics of bluff' - Bernard Grech says government losing control over pandemic

Bernard Grech called out Robert Abela's bluff policy that he says the Labour Party have used over the years. "When it comes to health we can't bluff or take risks. We can't play with the lives of people," he said.

Grech passed the comment over a telephone interview aired on party radio, where he spoke on COVID-19 and the party's vision on the environment.

"This 'bluff' politics that Robert Abela and the Labour Party have employed over the years has worked in some aspects, but we cannot play with people's lives," he said.

Prompted on Chris Fearne's warnings of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases over the winter months, Grech said that the government is losing its control over the pandemic. "Robert Abela is telling us not to worry, and that the situation is under control, while our Health Minister says that our health services are in crisis and risk collapse," he said.

Grech said that the issue goes beyond the number of beds available in hospitals and is now a matter of manpower. "There are only so many doctors and nurses," he said, noting the postponement of medical procedures due to outpatient disruptions.

The Opposition leader gave a quick comment on environment and the economy, stressing the importance of clean air and a healthy environment. "We should utilise our environment and make it an engine for the economy. This also helps with tourism."