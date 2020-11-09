Christmas in the City arrives in Valletta, shoppers to benefit from free parking

Christmas shoppers in Valletta will benefit from a free parking scheme and a series of cultural events throughout November and December in the hopes of livening up the city.

The Christmas in the City initiative will consist of a programme of events for the coming weeks, with an official start on 20 November when the Christmas lights and tree are switched on.

Shoppers will benefit from a free parking scheme on Black Friday 27 November, on the 8 and 13 December, and from the 19 December till 1 January.

Tourism minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said that this initiative will help keep the Christmas spirit alive while helping support local industries. “We believe that this balance can be achieved through an ongoing economic activity even when it comes to Christmas shopping, while people keep following the necessary precautions.”

She further encouraged those who usually travel during the Christmas holidays to consider boutique hotels and restaurants in Valletta.

Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef announced that the agency will be holding its Christmas programme in full respect of measures circulated by the Department of Public Health. The programme will include a series of events ranging from performing arts, street theate and Christmas choirs.

Together with the usual Republic Street and Merchant Street decorations, Christmas lights will for the first time be lit up on all facades in St George’s Square. The crib in Pjazza de Valette will also be set up, along with an artistic nativity scene on the facade of the Main Guard.

Arts minister José Herrera insisted on the importance of supporting artists through cultural events, saying that the arts can again help lead to economic and social regeneration.

This initiative is being funded through a €50,000 investment by the Malta Tourism Authority.