Schembri and Mizzi allegedly questioned over WhatsApp messages with Yorgen Fenech

Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi were allegedly questioned over conversations with Yorgen Fenech over WhatsApp during interrogations between Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to reports, former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri was questioned over large volumes of Whatsapp messages between him and Yorgen Fenech, with some exchanges including former PM Joseph Muscat. Most of the messages were harmless, asking about travels or offering to buy whiskey. Pictures of food plates, wines, and women were also shared in these chats.

When news arrived to the former PM that Melvin Theuma was about to be arrested, Muscat was first to leave the chat group, followed by Schembri two days later.

Former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi is also believed to have been questioned over conversations of a similar nature between him and Yorgen Fenech.

Mizzi was taken in for interrogation at the Financial Crimes and Investigations Department on Tuesday, and was detained overnight until Wednesday afternoon. Schembri was arrested at his Mellieha home at 7am, and was released soon after Mizzi. It has been claimed that Schembri and Mizzi were released on bail until January.

Both Schembri and Mizzi’s lawyers were seen entering and exiting the police department continuously throughout the day, making no comments to the press.

