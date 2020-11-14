menu

121 new cases of COVID-19 today

There are currently 2120 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta

14 November 2020, 12:59pm
Today's official COVID-19 figures

Health authorities have announced 121 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Today’s cases are still being investigated. 25 cases were found to be family members of previously known case and 9 were from contact with positive work colleagues. 5 cases were from direct contact with positive cases. 2955 swab tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours.

122 patients recovered yesterday, according to official figures released this afternoon. There are currently 2120 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta.

95 people have died of the contagion since its arrival in Malta. 5702 have recovered from the disease.

