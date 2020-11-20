Opposition to COVID-19 restrictions lowest in Malta

The Maltese are the least likely in the European Union to think that restrictions on public liberties to fight COVID-19 are not justified.

This emerges from a recently published Eurobarometer survey based on interviews conducted in July.

While in the entire European Union, 17% think that these restrictions were not justified, in Malta only 4% think so.

On the other hand. 94% of Maltese respondents said that these restrictions were justified compared to 82% of respondents in all EU member states.

In Malta, 48% said that these restrictions are absolutely justified while 46% replied that these restrictions were “somewhat justified”.

But only 1% think that these restrictions are not at all not justified while 3% think that these restrictions are “somewhat not justified”. Among respondents in all EU countries, 5% consider restrictions as not at all justified while 12% think that these are “not very justified”.

The most likely to think that restrictions were not justified were the Bulgarians (37%) and the Romanians (38%). Opposition to restrictions tended to be higher in Eastern and Central European countries like Croatia (29%), Austria (28%), Slovenia (30%), Slovakia (27%), Poland (24%).

Agreement with restrictions was highest in Malta, Denmark and the Netherlands (94%) and lowest in Romania (61%).

In Malta the survey was held in July following the lifting of more restrictive measures between March and May.

In Italy which had the highest mortality rate during the first phase and where a full lockdown was imposed 14% expressed disagreement with restrictions. In Spain which also had a full lockdown and a high mortality rate 12% disagreed with restrictions. Disagreement was higher in France where 19% disagreed with measures restricting public liberties. In Germany 10% disagreed with restrictions on public liberties. In Sweden where most restrictions were imposed on a voluntary basis only 7% disagreed with limitations on public liberties.

Disagreement with restrictions on public liberties

Strongest disagreement

Romania 38% Bulgaria 37% Slovenia 30% Croatia 29% Austria 28%

Lowest disagreement