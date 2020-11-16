Three die from COVID-19

Three people have died after contracting COVID-19, the health ministry has announced.

The first death, a 78-year-old man, tested positive on the 2 November, and died yesterday at the Good Samaritan Longterm Facility.

The second death was an 87-year-old man who tested positive on the 6 November, and died earlier today at Mater Dei Hospital.

The last case was that of a 79-year-old man who tested positive on 5 November. He died earlier today at Mater Dei Hospital.

The health ministry did not say that the deaths had underlying health conditions.

103 new cases of COVID-19 were registered over the past 24 hours.

