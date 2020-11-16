COVID-19: 103 new cases, 123 recoveries

Malta has registered 103 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 123 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 2,151.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 14 cases were from family members of previously known cases, eight were contacts of positive work colleagues, three were direct contacts with positive cases, and two were imported.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 16•11•2020

On Sunday evening, Malta recorded it's 98 death, a 64-year-old man.

3,189 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 386,318 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic

Malta has registered 8,137 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March.