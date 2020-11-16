menu

COVID-19: 103 new cases, 123 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 16 November | 103 new cases, 123 recoveries • 2,151 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,189 • Cases still being investigated

laura_calleja
16 November 2020, 12:35pm
by Laura Calleja

Malta has registered 103 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 123 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 2,151.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 14 cases were from family members of previously known cases, eight were contacts of positive work colleagues, three were direct contacts with positive cases, and two were imported.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 16•11•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Monday, November 16, 2020

On Sunday evening, Malta recorded it's 98 death, a 64-year-old man

3,189 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 386,318 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic

Malta has registered 8,137 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March. 

More in National
Bedingfield joins Opposition in wishing Metsola well: ‘We hope she uses role for good of Malta’
National

Bedingfield joins Opposition in wishing Metsola well: ‘We hope she uses role for good of Malta’
Kurt Sansone
Malta Public Transport announces contactless payment on busy routes
National

Malta Public Transport announces contactless payment on busy routes
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] Robert Abela snubs Metsola, MEP hits back: ‘He is too weak, too insecure, too blinkered’
National

[WATCH] Robert Abela snubs Metsola, MEP hits back: ‘He is too weak, too insecure, too blinkered’
Nicole Meilak
New pedestrian bridge connecting Corradino and Paola inaugurated by PM
National

New pedestrian bridge connecting Corradino and Paola inaugurated by PM
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.