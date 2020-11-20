Chris Fearne joins specialised UN health group of global leaders

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has been selected to join the One Health Global Leaders Group, a specialised UN structure that will be focusing on antimicrobial resistance.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.

Fearne is one of 26 prime ministers, ministers and health professionals that make up this international group.

The group will be tasked at analysing how countries are tackling this issue. The international group of experts will provide advice and guidance to health institutions around the world, including the World Health Organisation.

Reacting to his appointment, Fearne said he was happy that Malta would have a voice in this "prestigious group". He thanked the international scientific community for the trust they had shown him.