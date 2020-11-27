€13.6 million investment will strengthen airport security

The Malta Police Force will be investing in a high-end airport security system, with €13.6 million allocated in terms of European funds.

A European Travel Information and Authorization System, enjoying an investment of €3.4 million, will allow law enforcement agencies to keep track of visitors from countries who do not need a visa to enter the Schengen Zone. The system will undergo a detailed security check on each applicant to determine whether they can be allowed to enter any Schengen Zone country.

The Entry/Exit System will see an investment of €6.4 million, registering travellers from third-countries every time they cross an EU external border.

A Schengen Information System, providing security and border management sharing throughout Europe, will cost €1.2 million, enabling competent national authorities to enter and consult alerts on persons reported missing and other relevant alerts.

An added €2.67 million are being allocated to the training of police officers in border control systems, along with the purchase of technological equipment.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri described the investment as proof of continuous work in relation to the country’s security. “We are looking to preserve a good balance between the response needed for the challenges in from of us in relation to security while protecting the liberty of those travelling freely in the Schengen Area,” he said.

Parliamentary Secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said that through European funds Malta can strengthen security while honouring our obligation as an EU member state and as a part of the Schengen Area. The funds were split among four projects ensuring protection of EU borders and efficient access to information.

He said that this will help provide better management of third country nationals, as people who no longer satisfy entry requirements or whose term to reside in the EU has expired will be identified.