COVID-19: 102 new cases, 83 recoveries

laura_calleja
1 December 2020, 12:35pm
by Laura Calleja

Malta has registered 102 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 83 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 2,086

On Friday, four more people died due to COVID-19. So far 141 people have died from the virus. 

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 22 cases were family members of previously known cases, seven were contacts of positive work colleagues, two were from direct contact with positive cases, three were from social gatherings, and nine were imported.

2,768 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 430,782 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has registered 9,975 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March. 

