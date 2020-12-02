COVID-19: 126 new cases, 139 recoveries

Malta has registered 126 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 139 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 2,068.

On Wednesday, five more persons succumb to the virus. So far 146 people have died from the virus.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 20 cases were family members of previously known cases, 11 were contacts of positive work colleagues, six were from direct contact with other positive cases, seven were from social gatherings and one was imported.

2,686 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 433,468 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has registered 10,101 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March.