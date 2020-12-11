Patients told stocks of HIV medication 'have run dry', MGRM says

The Malta Gay Rights Movement has flagged a shortage of HIV medication, warning that Malta is facing a public health crisis.

In a statement on Friday, MGRM said that several patients were told that stocks of HIV medication “have run dry.”

“This is nothing short of a public health crisis. Not taking the medication regularly allows the HIV virus inside a person’s body to gain resistance, making entire ranges of antiretrovirals ineffective against it,” the NGO said.

MGRM said that this allowed HIV to start attacking a person’s immune system, increasing their susceptibility to various other illnesses including COVID-19, and making the virus transmittable.

“We are appalled that the situation has been allowed to spin out of control notwithstanding regular appeals by activists. All this is happening against a background where new medication is being left to decay in boxes whilst longwinded bureaucratic processes take their time to be completed,” MGRM said.

The NGO said the transition to new medication might be one of the reasons behind the current shortage, however, a well-planned transition should have included a phasing-out plan that guaranteed that nobody was left without their lifesaving medication at any one point.

“Had this been a shortage of chemotherapy or diabetes medication it would be nothing short of a national scandal. Yet, health authorities insist on doubling down on an attitude where HIV patients are treated like second class citizens. We appeal for a quick resolution,” MGRM said.

Last week to mark World AIDS day, MGRM called for increased access to HIV testing at the genitourinary (GU) clinic, more focus on preventive treatment and a push to make sure people are on the most effective medication.

