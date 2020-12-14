Second Gozo-Malta fibre optic cable inaugurated

The Prime Minister Robert Abela inaugurated a second fibre optic cable link between Malta and Gozo on Monday.

Government owned Gozo Fibre Optic Cable Ltd, which has an operating agreement between all communications companies in the country, laid out and will be charged with operating the service.

With Gozo relying on a fibre optic cable rented from Enemalta, the second cable will result in better bandwidth, while ensuring connectivity ensues if a cable is damaged.

The project kicked off in April last year, after a feasibility study showed better data connectivity could attract IT companies and digital workers.

The Prime Minister stated technology companies will not be the only ones to benefit from this investment.

"A secure connection will provide more opportunities in areas such as health, education, testing of new prototypes and manufacturing, as well as industries linked to digital creativity,” he said.

Reacting to the announcement, the Gozo Business Chamber extended their approval at the project, stating it will ensure and secure the development of certain economic sectors on the island.

“The importance of this second fibre optic link lies in the fact that it will provide the required redundancy, providing ease of mind to those willing to invest in the digital sector in Gozo. The pandemic has shown the importance of diversifying the Gozitan economy, which is over-reliant on certain economic sectors such as tourism,” it said.