COVID-19: Three more deaths, 49 new cases

Malta has registered 49 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 101 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,706.

Three more people have died with the virus, bringing the death toll up to 177.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 34 cases were family members of previously known cases, 19 were contacts of positive work colleagues, four were from direct contact with other positive cases and four were from social gatherings.

2,446 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 469,853 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has registered 11,303 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March.

Three more deaths announced on Tuesday

The first case was a 99-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 8 December and died on Monday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The second case was a 94-year-old woman who tested positive on 9 December and died on Monday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The third case was an 86-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 28 November and died this morning at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry expressed its sympathy with the relatives of the victims and appealed on people to continue adhering to the preventive measures.