Record 157,000 people receive influenza vaccine

A record 157,000 people have received the influenza vaccine so far, the Health Ministry said on Facebook.

The seasonal influenza vaccine is available from all health centres for free and is now open for anybody wanting to get inoculated.

The second batch of 100,000 influenza vaccines arrived in Malta towards the end of November after unexpected delays.

The free service resumed for persons over 55 and those with chronic illnesses on 29 November, and a week later it was available to everyone else.

The first batch of 100,000 seasonal influenza vaccines was administered in October to older people, young children and people with chronic conditions.

The health authorities have emphasised the importance this year of people taking the seasonal influenza vaccine to stave off the dual impact of ordinary flu and COVID-19 on the health system.

Last year, 90,000 flu vaccines were administered throughout the whole influenza season.