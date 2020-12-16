COVID-19: Three more deaths, 112 new cases

Malta has registered 112 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the Health Authorities have announced.

Information released by the Health Ministry on Facebook shows that there were 96 recoveries, bringing the total of active cases to 1,179.

Three more people have died with the virus, bringing the death toll up to 180.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from the cases discovered yesterday, 15 cases were family members of previously known cases, nine were contacts of positive work colleagues, two were direct contacts with other positive cases and two were from social gatherings.

3,049 swabs were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a grand total of 472,902 swabs having been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

Malta has registered 11,415 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in March.

Three more deaths announced on Wednesday

The first death is a 79-year-old man who was confirmed positive on the 30 November and died at Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday.

The second death was a 90-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on the 3 December and also died at Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday.

A 75-year-old woman was the third person to die after contracting COVID-19, after she was confirmed positive on the 11 November. She died at Mater Dei Hospital earlier today.

The ministry expressed its sympathy with the relatives of the victims and appealed on people to continue adhering to the preventive measures.