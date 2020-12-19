Businesses to get €2.4 million in utility refunds during Christmas

Refunds of some €2.4 million will be sent out to business owners during December as the first round of repayments for an electricity bill refund scheme for the commercial sector, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said on Saturday.

The refunds form part of a bigger €6 million pool allocated for multiple rounds of repayments as part of the scheme, announced in August as part of government’s plan to help businesses cope with costs during COVID-induced shutdowns.

Businesses that applied are entitled to refunds of up to 50% of their tariff costs. Single-outlet businesses can receive a refund of up to €1,500, while businesses with multiple outlets can be covered up to €7,500.

Dalli, flanked by Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia, said that coupled with payments given to businesses as part of a COVID-19 wage supplement, the government would be forking out €40 million in payments this month.

There have been some 6,400 applications for more than 7,300 separate electricity bills.

They comprise wholesale and retail (33%), accommodation and food (27%), personal services such as hairdressers (15.9%), and manufacturing (8%)

Companies that applied employ a total of 24,410 employees in Malta and 1,396 employees in Gozo, Kurt Farrugia said. “One of the first discussions Malta Enterprise had with minister Dalli was to push for the earliest possible repayments of this scheme. We also wanted to make sure we release this month’s wage supplement in time for the holidays so employers can rest assured they are able to cover their employees’ wages,” Farrugia said.