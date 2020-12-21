menu

Weekend public holidays will be added to leave as government reverses 2005 decision

The Cabinet has decided that public holidays falling on a Saturday and Sunday will be added to the annual vacation leave entitlement from 2021, reversing a decision taken 15 years ago

kurt_sansone
21 December 2020, 2:16pm
by Kurt Sansone
Public holidays falling on a weekend will be added on to the annual vacation leave as from next year, the government has announced.

Cabinet has approved changes put forward by OPM Minister Carmelo Abela to amend the law on national feasts and public holidays.

This will reverse a decision taken in 2005 to stop awarding additional vacational leave for those public holidays that fell on a Saturday and Sunday.

The change in law will have to be approved by parliament. It was a Labour Party electoral proposal to reverse the 2005 decision taken at a time when Malta was preparing for the changeover to the euro and the country adopted an austerity package to bring public finances under control.

The change will mean three additional days will be added to the standard vacation leave (24 days) next year since the 1 May (Workers' Day), 15 August (Santa Marija) and Christmas will fall on a weekend.

In 2022, four days will be added to the vacation leave entitlement since New Year's Day, 19 March (St Joseph the Worker), 1 May, and Christmas will fall on a weekend.

