Sesame seed oil recalled due to pesticide contamination

Environmental Health Directorate recalls sesame seed oil due to possible contamination with a pesticide containing Ethylene oxide

laura_calleja
22 December 2020, 12:22pm
by Laura Calleja
The health directorate has advised the public not to consume the above product due to contamination
The Environmental Health Directorate has recalled a sesame seed oil product, due to possible contamination with a pesticide containing Ethylene oxide.

Sesame Seed Oil Econature with the expiration date 30 March 2021 and lot number N376 has been recalled. 

Last week, several popular sesame products were also recalled due to the same pesticide contamination linked to India, including the famous 'Ottijiet’ produced by Busy Bee.

Studies have shown that there are possible links between exposure to ethylene oxide and cancer; specifically, that it increases the risk of lymphoid cancer, as well as breast cancer.

For more information, contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00am and 2:30pm on 21337333 or email [email protected].

