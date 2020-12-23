Nestle drinks and Rexoguard disinfectant recalled

The Environmental Health Directorate has recalled two drink products because of possible traces of detergent.

The products are Nesquik Shake Latte, volume 180ml with the expiry date for 27 January 2021 and Shakissimo Capuccino Decaffeinato, volume 190ml with the expiry date for 2 February 2021.

The directorate said that residue of detergent used during the production to clean the empty pots before filling was detected and this can cause an unpleasant taste.

Rexoguard antibacterial disinfectant

The authority also flagged a recall by the importer and distributor of the Rexoguard antibacterial household disinfectent in all its formats (250ml, 500ml, 750ml and 2 Litres) because it contains the chemical chlorophene.

According to EU rules that came into force on 16 December, the chemical is not approved as a disinfectant of surfaces, material, equipment and furniture.

Consumers who have purchased this product are being requested to refrain from its use.

For more information, contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2:30pm on 21337333 or email [email protected].