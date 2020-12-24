menu

Fake Robert Abela account appears on Facebook offering cash prizes

A fake Facebook account using the imahge of Prime Minister Robert Abela is claiming to be giving away large sums of cash 

laura_calleja
24 December 2020, 12:02pm
by Laura Calleja
The account which started posting on Thursday morning is fake
The account which started posting on Thursday morning is fake

A fake Facebook account created under the name of Robert Abela emerged on Thursday morning. 

In a fake Facebook Live broadcast, the account claimed to be giving away €25,000 to the first 650 people to write the right numbers in the comment section which corresponded to the livestream image.

The account only has two posts, the Facebook live, and its profile picture. 

A similar situation took place a few weeks ago when a fake Facebook account was created under President George Vella, claiming to be collecting funds.

In a brief statement, the President's Office underlined that no money is being collected via Facebook accounts or pages. Therefore, the public should refrain from donating to any Facebook page or profile.

More in National
COVID-19: Two deaths, 70 new cases and 130 recoveries
National

COVID-19: Two deaths, 70 new cases and 130 recoveries
Laura Calleja
Fake Robert Abela account appears on Facebook offering cash prizes
National

Fake Robert Abela account appears on Facebook offering cash prizes
Laura Calleja
[ANALYSIS] Rosianne Cutajar: Abela’s elastic yardstick
National

[ANALYSIS] Rosianne Cutajar: Abela’s elastic yardstick
James Debono
Over €2.3 million in telethon cash raised by parties in 2020
National

Over €2.3 million in telethon cash raised by parties in 2020
Paul Cocks
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.