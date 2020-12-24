Fake Robert Abela account appears on Facebook offering cash prizes

A fake Facebook account created under the name of Robert Abela emerged on Thursday morning.

In a fake Facebook Live broadcast, the account claimed to be giving away €25,000 to the first 650 people to write the right numbers in the comment section which corresponded to the livestream image.

The account only has two posts, the Facebook live, and its profile picture.

A similar situation took place a few weeks ago when a fake Facebook account was created under President George Vella, claiming to be collecting funds.

In a brief statement, the President's Office underlined that no money is being collected via Facebook accounts or pages. Therefore, the public should refrain from donating to any Facebook page or profile.