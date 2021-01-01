94-year-old woman is first care home resident to receive COVID-19 vaccine

A 94-year-old woman at St Vincent de Paul home for the elderly became the first resident to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mary Pizzuto was inoculated witht he Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on New Year’s Day at the St John Paul II ward at the facility.

Another 40 residents and 15 staff members were also inoculated as the coronavirus vaccination programme moved into the next phase.

Minister for the Elderly Michael Farrugia, who was present for the occasion, thanked frontliners who worked with the elderly.

Malta started the COVID-19 vaccination programme on 27 December when nurse Rachel Grech, who works at the Infectious Diseases Unit at Mater Dei Hospital was the first person to get incolulated.

Medical frontliners and others working in medical facilities, carers, residents in elderly homes and those aged 85 and over will be the first to receive the vaccine.

