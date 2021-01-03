menu

COVID-19 Update: 85 new cases, no new deaths

COVID-19 update for 3 January | 85 new cases, 64 recoveries • 1,587 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 1,995 • New cases still being investigated

3 January 2021, 12:42pm
by Nicole Meilak

Malta registered 85 new cases overnight, health authorities have confirmed.

Together with 64 recoveries, active cases have risen to 1,587.

New cases are still being investigated. From yesterday's cases, 18 were family members of previously known cases, and nine were work colleagues of known contacts.

Four cases were in direct contact with previously known cases, and another three were present at social gatherings with known cases.

So far, no new deaths have been recorded. 

Malta has registered 13,082 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak locally. From these cases, 11,2745 have since recovered.

To date there have been 220 virus-related deaths.

