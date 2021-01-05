‘Overwhelmed, tired and unprepared’: how teachers felt when COVID closed schools

Only one teacher in 20 had a previous experience of teaching online before the COVID-19 pandemic struck and shut down Maltese schools. And just one-third had previously received training that helped them navigate the new COVID-19 scenario.

A study based on the replies of 407 teachers on their sudden shift to online learning during the pandemic has confirmed the overall feeling within the community, summed up by one primary teacher who felt “tired” and “overwhelmed” by “too many different learning platforms”.

Despite the difficulties faced, only 17.5% rated their online teaching experience negatively, compared to 52% of teachers who were positive about the end-result.

The study, authored by Leonard Busuttil and Rosienne C. Farrugia from the University of Malta, shows that prior investment and funding in technology by Maltese authorities proved to be to a large degree ineffective in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teachers participating in the survey highlighted the shortage of adequate technology and technological devices, both from their own and the learners’ end.

5% had prior experience of online teaching

Out of 407 respondents, only 19 (5%) stated that they had prior experience of teaching online. Moreover, only 35% had previously received training that helped them navigate through the new COVID-19 scenario. Most of the teachers (63%) reported they had found themselves in a completely new territory.

Asked whether they feel they have adequate skills to produce audio and video resources, only close to half (49.3%) of the participating teachers replied affirmatively, 24.5% replied that they lacked these skills while a staggering 30.5% were not sure if they had these skills. According to the authors of the study this prompts questions on the level of preparedness and digital competences of teachers as well as teachers’ self-efficacy and confidence.

Teachers also had to spend more time planning and conducting online lessons Only 11.6% replied that the amount of time dedicated to their teaching role had not increased.

“Apart from being required to learn to use Microsoft Teams, too much time was needed for preparation, apart from the fact that one cannot conduct real-time sessions as per timetable, and to top it all, during the day I have to attend to my son’s online sessions as well!” a secondary school teacher told the authors of the study.

Tablets not so effective

One of the most surprising aspects of the study is that the tablets once hailed as the tool ushering the IT revolution in schools, were not used as a teaching tool by more than a third of teachers in the two final years of primary school.

Significantly, 36% of the 93 respondents teaching Year 4 to Year 6 did not encourage students to use their school tablets during online sessions. “They preferred not to use them, despite the huge investment done in past years.” Teachers gave a number of reasons for this: ranging from tablets being seen as inadequate or inappropriate for remote online teaching, technical glitches, children’s lack of confidence with the use of digital technologies, and the use of the school portal on other devices preferred by students and parents. Those who did make use of the tablets mentioned that they uploaded quizzes, interactive games and links to YouTube videos for the students to use. The students were then asked to take a picture of the work done and send it to the teacher.

Although tablets in use in Maltese schools have access to a feature called ClassCloud which allows teachers to communicate directly with children, teachers preferred other platforms. “I was using tablets at first, but then started using Microsoft Teams. I found Teams easier to use and students also felt more comfortable using it. Teams allows me to communicate directly with students, whereas tablets do not allow such a feature,” a primary school teacher reported.

Support from authorities

While some teachers found a lack of support from their schools, others reported finding an adequate support system. A primary school teacher described the school as “very supportive in providing tools” which may be used while not restricting teachers to use those tools only. “They check in on us to see how we are doing and how we are coping and whether we need any more help or support, they are genuinely interested in knowing which parents are being actively involved in their child’s education in this situation and follow-up on parents who are not living up to this expectation.”

But other teachers were less impressed by the support they found. “I am proud of my achievements and of learning these new skills and am happy to be able to communicate with students directly… but am very disappointed by the lack of support and communication by higher ups who are tasked with directing us and examining our work,” a secondary school teacher reported.

Closer to parents

One of the upsides of the pandemic was that remote teaching brought closer collaboration between teachers and parents.

“In truth, I feel I became closer to the parents but am missing my students, even though their parents send me clips and photos of them reading and working on their school work,” a primary school teacher reported.

But the study also exposed a lack of collaboration between teachers. Only 45.5% collaborated with other teachers when creating resources for online teaching. The reasons for not collaborating included; being the only teacher teaching a particular year group or subject area, lack of time for collaboration, different pedagogical approaches or views and unsupportive environments.

The study also exposes a problem of absenteeism during online sessions, with 64.9% of teachers noting that not every student was able to join real-time sessions due to technical issues on the students’ end. These technical issues included problems with internet connectivity and unavailability of digital technologies and devices.

Microsoft Teams most used tool

Overall, 72.7% of all participating teachers stated they used online real-time communication tools with students, with the rest opting for recording their lessons.

The most popular tool or platform used in schools is Microsoft Teams (40.5%), followed by Zoom (11.1%). Other tools used included Skype, Google Hangouts, Facebook private groups, Class Dojo, Messenger, Myschool, Klikks or a platform or portal developed specifically by a school.

The diversity in digital solutions adopted by different teachers and schools highlighted the need for a more strategic and consistent approach within and across schools. Moreover, investment in information technology-must be matched by “adequate and high-level training that is needs and interest-based, giving teachers and educators a voice and a say in determining what kind and mode of training to attend”.

Still since not all students have their own PC or tablet, some teachers believe that recorded lessons may be more accessible.

“Since we’re living in a situation where everyone needs a device to work, two devices in a family of four will not be enough. I prefer recording lessons and children can follow them at their computers in their own time,” a secondary school teacher said.

In fact, a considerable number of teachers (41.6%) recorded their online sessions for those who could not join the real-time slot, increasing the chance for more students to access learning.

Some teachers believe that a minimum amount of daily or weekly hours of face-to-face online interaction should become the norm if the current situation is prolonged or if it recurs again. “It is very important that the students meet their teachers regularly in real time as well – they need to see their teacher and have direct communication with her. However, I also think that we cannot expect our students to sit in front of the computer for a long period of time, especially the very young ones,” a primary school teacher replied.

Preparing for the new normal

Significantly teachers also understand that online education will be part of the new normal even if the pandemic recedes.

“Things will never return as they were before… We need to encourage a mix of teaching at school and teaching online in order to be prepared for future emergencies,” a secondary school teacher said.