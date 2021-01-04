COVID-19: Two deaths, 148 new cases and 111 recoveries

148 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Monday, the health ministry has said.

111 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 1,622.

Total recoveries stand at 11,386 while total cases registered stand at 13,230.

Two more deaths were registered on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 222.

2,915 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 524,256.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases, 17 cases were family members of previously known cases, four were contacts of positive work colleagues, two were from direct contact with other positive cases, and five were from social gatherings.

Two deaths announced on Monday

The first case was a 73-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 25 December and died this morning at Mater Dei Hospital.

The second case was an 81-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 January and died this morning at Mater Dei Hospital.