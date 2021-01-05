COVID: 158 new cases, 74 recoveries and four deaths registered

158 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has announced.

Active cases stand at 1,702 after 74 recoveries and four deaths were registered. Deaths stand at 226.

Total recoveries stand at 11,460, while total cases stand at 13,388.

2,602 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 526,858.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases 30 were family members of previously known cases, eight were contacts of positive work colleagues, 16 cases were direct contacts with other positive cases, and 10 were from social gatherings.

Today’s deaths

The first case, a 96-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on 17 December, died yesterday at the Good Samaritan Long-term Care Facility.

A 71-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on New Year’s Day, died at Mater Dei Hospital on Monday.

The third case was an 83-year-old man who was confirmed positive on Boxing Day and died earlier on Tuesday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The last death was an 85-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on 26 December and died earlier on Tuesday at Mater Dei Hospital.