Police superintendent suspended after testing positive for cocaine

A police superintendent is facing dismissal after testing positive for cocaine on a drugs test.

Superintendent Maurice Curmi, currently stationed in Gozo, is understood to have failed the test after the police administration and home affairs ministry were tipped off.

Curmi was administered the test at police HQ and resulted positive for cocaine.

Sources suggested that the result is a career-ending one, describing it as a “99% chance of dismissal.”

Curmi has been suspended on half-pay and will have to appear before the Public Service Commission.

MaltaToday understands the action is part of a renewed strategy inside the Maltese force’s new administration to uphold a code of ethics that includes rapid action against the abuse of alcohol and illicit substances.