menu

Police superintendent suspended after testing positive for cocaine

Superintendent fails drugs test after police administration and home affairs ministry were tipped off

matthew_agius
6 January 2021, 4:03pm
by Matthew Agius

A police superintendent is facing dismissal after testing positive for cocaine on a drugs test.

Superintendent Maurice Curmi, currently stationed in Gozo, is understood to have failed the test after the police administration and home affairs ministry were tipped off.

Curmi was administered the test at police HQ and resulted positive for cocaine.

Sources suggested that the result is a career-ending one, describing it as a “99% chance of dismissal.”

Curmi has been suspended on half-pay and will have to appear before the Public Service Commission.

MaltaToday understands the action is part of a renewed strategy inside the Maltese force’s new administration to uphold a code of ethics that includes rapid action against the abuse of alcohol and illicit substances.

Matthew Agius is the Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also ...
More in National
Updated | European Commission authorises Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for roll-out
National

Updated | European Commission authorises Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for roll-out
Nicole Meilak
Police superintendent suspended after testing positive for cocaine
National

Police superintendent suspended after testing positive for cocaine
Matthew Agius
Becs, teenager with ‘inner captivating beauty’, is laid to rest
National

Becs, teenager with ‘inner captivating beauty’, is laid to rest
Kurt Sansone
Church schools re-opening in 2021 moved online as COVID-19 cases spike
National

Church schools re-opening in 2021 moved online as COVID-19 cases spike
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.