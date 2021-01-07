menu

COVID-19: One death, 164 new cases and 73 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 7 January | 1 death • 164 new cases, 73 recoveries • 1,935 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 2,806

laura_calleja
7 January 2021, 10:55am
by Laura Calleja

164 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, the health ministry has said.  

73 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 1,935.

Total recoveries stand at 11,613 while total cases registered stand at 13,776.

One death was registered on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 228.

2,806 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 533,029.

Today’s cases are still being investigated but from yesterday’s cases, 54 cases were family members of previously known cases, 24 were contacts of positive work colleagues, 10 were from direct contact with other positive cases, and 11 were from social gatherings. 

One death announced on Thursday 

The death was a 74-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 20 December and died earlier today at Mater Dei Hospital.

