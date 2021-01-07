Elderly over 85 will start receiving COVID-19 vaccine appointments next week

The COVID-19 vaccine will start being administered to people aged over 85 living in the community, the health authorities said as the first appointments will be issued on Monday.

The letter will include the date, time and location for the first and second dose, the authorities said on Thursday.

The authorities said the letter would be sent to the person's registered address, and therefore the place chosen for vaccination will be in the vicinity of this address.

The authorities said that persons who cannot leave their homes, and who are registered with Commcare would not receive the invitation with this group, as the necessary arrangements will be made for the authorities to go to those seniors' homes in the coming weeks.

However, if these older people have the means to go to health centres for the vaccine, the authorities said they should call 145 to issue an invitation to them as soon as possible.

Those over the age of 85 who do not receive the letter by the end of next week should also call 145 to make the necessary arrangements.

The health authorities said that it is aware that there is a possibility that people who have died will still be listed on their lists. It is, therefore, possible that these people will still receive an invitation at the last address they were registered therein.

While apologising for this, the health authorities called for these people's relatives to call 145 and notify the authorities of this.

Malta has experienced a post-holiday spike in coronavirus cases. The vaccine roll out started a fortnight ago and is currently targeting healthcare workers, carers and people living in care homes. The next phase sees those aged over 85 who are living in the community being invited to get inoculated.

