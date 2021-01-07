School strike: MUT meeting Prime Minister and Education Minister

An emergency meeting will be held at Castille this evening between the Malta Union of Teachers, the Prime Minister and Education Minister Justyne Caruana.

It was the union that announced the meeting on its Facebook page.

“The MUT has been summoned for a meeting later on today at Castille with the Prime Minister and the Education Minister,” the union said, adding it would keep members updated in due course.

On Wednesday, the union ordered a two-day strike on the eve of State schools reopening after the Christmas holidays.

The union wanted schools to go online because of the spike in COVID-19 cases, something the government refused to do. Church schools unilaterally decided to start online.

The government has insisted there was no advice by the health authorities to keep schools shut but only recommendations to strengthen mitigation measures.

The MUT described the first day of the strike today a success as it condemned the minister for exerting pressure on teachers when she visited schools in Gozo.

Government insisted that schools were open but in some cases students were turned back because there were no staff to supervise children.

The association representing parents of State school students expressed concern over the mixed messages given to parents by the health and education authorities, while insisting that children had a right to receive an education.

