menu

Motorcyclist injured in San Gwann accident

Police have advised motorists to avoid Vjal ir-Riħan, San Ġwann, in the direction of Naxxar as the road is temporarily closed • Condition of motorcyclist unknown at this time

laura_calleja
8 January 2021, 1:53pm
by Laura Calleja
Photo: Laura Calleja / MaltaToday
Photo: Laura Calleja / MaltaToday

Motorists are advised to avoid Vjal ir-Riħan, San Ġwann, in the direction of Naxxar, after a motorcyclist was injured in a traffic accident on Friday, the police said.

Police said motorists should seek an alternative route since the road is temporarily closed due to the accident. 

🇲🇹 Is-sewwieqa huma mitluba jevitaw Vjal ir-Riħan, San Ġwann, direzzjoni lejn in-Naxxar. It-triq tinstab magħluqa...

Posted by The Malta Police Force on Friday, January 8, 2021

The accident involved a motorcycle and a Citroen Berlingo.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment; the condition of the individual is not known at this time. 

More in National
Students to return to their classrooms on Monday after school strike ends
National

Students to return to their classrooms on Monday after school strike ends
Nicole Meilak
Gavin Gulia submits casual election nomination
National

Gavin Gulia submits casual election nomination
Kurt Sansone
Updated | Justice Minister rebukes ADPD over call for ethics probe
National

Updated | Justice Minister rebukes ADPD over call for ethics probe
Kurt Sansone
Motorcyclist injured in San Gwann accident
National

Motorcyclist injured in San Gwann accident
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.