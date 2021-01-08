Motorcyclist injured in San Gwann accident

Motorists are advised to avoid Vjal ir-Riħan, San Ġwann, in the direction of Naxxar, after a motorcyclist was injured in a traffic accident on Friday, the police said.

Police said motorists should seek an alternative route since the road is temporarily closed due to the accident.

🇲🇹 Is-sewwieqa huma mitluba jevitaw Vjal ir-Riħan, San Ġwann, direzzjoni lejn in-Naxxar. It-triq tinstab magħluqa... Posted by The Malta Police Force on Friday, January 8, 2021

The accident involved a motorcycle and a Citroen Berlingo.

The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment; the condition of the individual is not known at this time.