Record 245 COVID-19 cases, twice in one week

The record for new cases of the coronavirus was broken twice this week, with numbers today reaching 245 in the past 24 hours.

69 people recovered from the virus yesterday. In its daily Facebook bulletin, the ministry of Health said that today’s cases were still being investigated.

Of yesterday’s cases, it said, 40 were family members of previously known infections, 22 were from contact on the workplace, 15 were direct contact with other positive cases and 13 were from social gatherings.

In a previous press release, the authorities reported two COVID-19 related deaths yesterday. An 85 year old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 just two days ago, died late yesterday at Mater Dei hospital. Yesterday’s second death was of a 77 year old woman who had tested positive for the disease on 3 January.

14,212 cases have been recorded in total of which 11,759 have since recovered. 232 people have died of COVID-19 in Malta since the start of the pandemic.

