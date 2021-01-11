menu

Maltese parliament condemns attacks on US capitol building

As parliament resumes after its Christmas recess, Speaker of the House says no one should be put in danger for carrying out their duty as a representative of the people 

karl_azzopardi
11 January 2021, 4:31pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Chaos erupted inside the Capitol building on Wednesday as thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators charged the complex and eventually made their way onto the Senate floor
Chaos erupted inside the Capitol building on Wednesday as thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators charged the complex and eventually made their way onto the Senate floor

Speaker of the House Angelo Farrugia has expressed his disappointment at the action of rioters who last week stormed the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. 

As parliament resumed after its Christmas recess, Farrugia condemn the rioters’ actions, calling it an attack on the United States’ highest symbol of democracy. 

Chaos erupted inside the Capitol building on Wednesday as thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators charged the complex and eventually made their way onto the Senate floor halting the congressional count of Electoral College votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. The president fomented thousands of supporters in a speech by the White House before they marched to the Capitol, vowing to "never concede" the election.

“No one should be attacked for carrying out his role as a representative of the people,” Farrugia said. 

Both government and opposition MPs backed Farrugia’s statements.

He ordered the House secretary to forward his message of support to US ambassador Gwendolyn S. Green, so that she can relay his message to Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. 

The Senate was debating an objection to Arizona's election results when the rioters stormed the Capitol. When they returned nearly six hours later, the debate continued, but the Senate ultimately voted 93-6 to reject it. The House voted 303-121 to reject the objection.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
Parliament starts discussing historic law to ensure more women are elected MPs
National

Parliament starts discussing historic law to ensure more women are elected MPs
Karl Azzopardi
Parliament’s ethics committee has no jurisdiction over private citizen Joseph Muscat, Speaker rules
National

Parliament’s ethics committee has no jurisdiction over private citizen Joseph Muscat, Speaker rules
Kurt Sansone
Maltese parliament condemns attacks on US capitol building
National

Maltese parliament condemns attacks on US capitol building
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Robert Abela, Chris Fearne insist COVID expert's redeployment not linked to school strike
National

[WATCH] Robert Abela, Chris Fearne insist COVID expert's redeployment not linked to school strike
Kurt Sansone / Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.