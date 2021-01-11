Maltese parliament condemns attacks on US capitol building

Speaker of the House Angelo Farrugia has expressed his disappointment at the action of rioters who last week stormed the Capitol Building in Washington D.C.

As parliament resumed after its Christmas recess, Farrugia condemn the rioters’ actions, calling it an attack on the United States’ highest symbol of democracy.

Chaos erupted inside the Capitol building on Wednesday as thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators charged the complex and eventually made their way onto the Senate floor halting the congressional count of Electoral College votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. The president fomented thousands of supporters in a speech by the White House before they marched to the Capitol, vowing to "never concede" the election.

“No one should be attacked for carrying out his role as a representative of the people,” Farrugia said.

Both government and opposition MPs backed Farrugia’s statements.

He ordered the House secretary to forward his message of support to US ambassador Gwendolyn S. Green, so that she can relay his message to Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The Senate was debating an objection to Arizona's election results when the rioters stormed the Capitol. When they returned nearly six hours later, the debate continued, but the Senate ultimately voted 93-6 to reject it. The House voted 303-121 to reject the objection.