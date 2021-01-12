COVID-19: One death, 240 new cases and 80 recoveries

240 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

80 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,519.

Total recoveries stand at 12,016 while total cases registered stand at 14,769.

One death was registered on Tuesday, bring the total number of deaths to 234.

3,354 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 550,267.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases, 42 cases were family members of previously known cases, 11 were contacts of positive work colleagues, six were from direct contact with other positive cases and 11 were from social gatherings.

One death announced on Tuesday

The death was an 85-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on 27 December and died yesterday at Mater Dei Hospital.

