COVID-19: 189 new cases and 107 recoveries

189 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.

107 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,601.

Total recoveries stand at 12,123 while total cases registered stand at 14,958.

The total number of deaths is 234.

3,405 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 553,672.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases, 45 cases were family members of previously known cases, 15 were contacts of positive work colleagues, six were from direct contact with other positive cases and 15 were from social gatherings.