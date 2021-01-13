menu
BREAKING Newly-elected MP Gavin Gulia resigns, retains MTA chair, opens up Labour co-option

COVID-19: 189 new cases and 107 recoveries

COVID-19 update for 13 January | 189 new cases, 107 recoveries • 2,601 active cases • Swab tests past 24 hours 3,405

laura_calleja
13 January 2021, 12:34pm
by Laura Calleja

189 new cases of COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, the health ministry has said.  

107 new recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases to 2,601.

Total recoveries stand at 12,123 while total cases registered stand at 14,958.

The total number of deaths is 234.

3,405 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 553,672.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, but from yesterday’s cases, 45 cases were family members of previously known cases, 15 were contacts of positive work colleagues, six were from direct contact with other positive cases and 15 were from social gatherings.

More in National
Newly-elected MP Gavin Gulia resigns, opens up Labour co-option
National

Newly-elected MP Gavin Gulia resigns, opens up Labour co-option
Karl Azzopardi
Cybercriminals launch DDOS attack on Melita to extort money
National

Cybercriminals launch DDOS attack on Melita to extort money
Karl Azzopardi
Updated | Labour MPs against publication of Electrogas contracts in Public Accounts Committee
National

Updated | Labour MPs against publication of Electrogas contracts in Public Accounts Committee
Kurt Sansone
Repubblika wants a president elected by the people with wider powers
National

Repubblika wants a president elected by the people with wider powers
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.