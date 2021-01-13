menu

PN accuses Abela of ridiculing parliament with Gulia’s sudden resignation

The Nationalist Party says the Prime Minister is manipulating the democratic system to have MPs of his choosing rather than those elected by the people

kurt_sansone
13 January 2021, 5:04pm
by Kurt Sansone
The PN has accused Robert Abela of carrying out a charade with Gavin Gulia's sudden resignation from parliament that will allow Labour to co-opt someone else
The Nationalist Party has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of “manipulating” the democratic system after Gavin Gulia’s sudden resignation from parliament.

“Nobody believes that Robert Abela and Gavin Gulia did not plan out today’s charade in full disrespect of the will of voters,” the PN said.

Gulia was elected on Tuesday in a casual election to replace Edward Scicluna, took his oath this afternoon and resigned seconds later. Gulia’s resignation gives Labour the chance to co-opt someone else.

“Robert Abela is manipulating the democratic system to choose someone of his liking rather than a person elected by the people… [the prime minister] has ridiculed the country’s highest institution,” the PN charged.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt.
