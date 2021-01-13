PN accuses Abela of ridiculing parliament with Gulia’s sudden resignation

The Nationalist Party has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of “manipulating” the democratic system after Gavin Gulia’s sudden resignation from parliament.

“Nobody believes that Robert Abela and Gavin Gulia did not plan out today’s charade in full disrespect of the will of voters,” the PN said.

Gulia was elected on Tuesday in a casual election to replace Edward Scicluna, took his oath this afternoon and resigned seconds later. Gulia’s resignation gives Labour the chance to co-opt someone else.

“Robert Abela is manipulating the democratic system to choose someone of his liking rather than a person elected by the people… [the prime minister] has ridiculed the country’s highest institution,” the PN charged.