Repurposed containers will become Reuse Centres for used goods

WasteServ will be opening four reuse centres to enhance its Civic Amenity Site experience and to further widen the concept of a circular economy.

These centres, which are expected to be opened by the end of the year, will offer used and ‘pre-loved’ items such as ceramics, toys, books, and loose furniture which still hold value and can be reused.

Environment minister Aaron Farrugia visited the Ħal Far Civic Amenity Site where one of the reuse centres will be opening, where he said people will be able to obtain items against a pre-established donation to a fund for environmental initiatives, including a bee conservation programme.

The government will seek tenders for shipping containers repurposed and transformed into a high-end innovative retail space with a creative design to serve as reuse centres. These will be placed at the Civic Amenity Sites of Luqa, Ħal Far, Mrieħel and Tal-Kus (Gozo).

Farrugia said these centres will provide an excellent opportunity to extend the life of various items that still hold value and would have otherwise entered the waste stream. This also complements the objectives of the new long-term waste management plan by fostering a culture of resource efficiency and sustainable consumption.

WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca said that through these centres, WasteServ will prevent waste by promoting the reuse of products. This would also serve to raise people’s awareness by urging them to act with greater concern for the environment.