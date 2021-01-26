[WATCH] Cabinet discusses food courier illegal employment practices

Government plans to take action against the illegal work practices involving food couriers that are adopted by recruitment agencies, Prime Minister Robert Abela said.

He confirmed that the matter was discussed at a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

While he did not divulge the details of what was said during the meeting, he said that a plan is being drafted on how to address the situation.

Last Sunday MaltaToday revealed that recruitment agencies employed by Bolt and Wolt to supply food couriers are taking a 50% cut of the workers’ pay.

READ ALSO: Food couriers losing half their wages in illegal employment practice

Such recruitment companies are in breach of Malta's employment laws, which stipulate that an employer nor temporary agency cannot demand payment or make deductions from the wages paid to an employee.

Union heads spoke to MaltaToday on the issue, expressing concern over the commission paid out by the employee and a lack of contractual agreements among self-employed food couriers.

“Agencies should receive a commission from the employer ordering the service, not from the end-user, being the worker,” Josef Vella from UHM told MaltaToday.

He said that an online system, such as those of food delivery apps, isn't an excuse for the employer to exonerate themselves from a contractual relationship with their employees.

GWU general-secretary Josef Bugeja expressed a similar concern. "The fact that they are working like this, without conditions, is modern-day slavery. It needs to be addressed immediately," he said.

READ ALSO: ‘Your pizza delivery guy has no protection’ – GWU boss denounces gig work